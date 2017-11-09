

CTV Montreal





Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been arrested for impaired driving in Quebec City.

Quebec City police won't confirm his identity, but do confirm arresting a 51-year-old man who drove into a lamppost shortly after midnight.

Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated, refused to take a breathalyzer and was intimidating officers.

Boisclair was released from custody Thursday morning on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

There are reports that Boisclair spent Wednesday evening at a champagne bar in Quebec City, and was taken to a hospital emergency room at 3:20 a.m.

Boisclair was first elected as a PQ MNA in 1989, when he was 23 years old, and at the time the youngest-ever member of the National Assembly.

He served as an MNA until 2004, and admitted in 2005 that he had been using cocaine for half of his time in office as an MNA.

In 2005 he was named leader of the PQ, a post he held until 2007.

In 2014 Boisclair was named a special advisor to then-Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel.