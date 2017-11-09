Andre Boisclair arrested for impaired driving
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair addresses a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, Sept.29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:58AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 11:36AM EST
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been arrested for impaired driving in Quebec City.
Quebec City police won't confirm his identity, but do confirm arresting a 51-year-old man who drove into a lamppost shortly after midnight.
Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated, refused to take a breathalyzer and was intimidating officers.
Boisclair was released from custody Thursday morning on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
There are reports that Boisclair spent Wednesday evening at a champagne bar in Quebec City, and was taken to a hospital emergency room at 3:20 a.m.
Boisclair was first elected as a PQ MNA in 1989, when he was 23 years old, and at the time the youngest-ever member of the National Assembly.
He served as an MNA until 2004, and admitted in 2005 that he had been using cocaine for half of his time in office as an MNA.
In 2005 he was named leader of the PQ, a post he held until 2007.
In 2014 Boisclair was named a special advisor to then-Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel.
Latest Montreal News
- Andre Boisclair arrested for impaired driving
- Naloxone to be distributed for free at pharmacies throughout Quebec
- Condo developers say Plante's plans for low-cost housing will hurt economy
- Veterans will have to share Remembrance Day with Santa Claus at east end mall
- BEI investigating death of man in Montreal jail cell