A criminal trial is almost over for a Montreal man who confronted an off-duty police officer.

Two years ago Jeffrey Pokora spotted a car being driven erratically, including going through a stop sign and cutting him off, so he followed the car until the driver parked on a street in LaSalle.

Pokora then asked the other driver why he was being so careless.

An argument quickly ensued with the other man, who turned out to be an off-duty police officer named Robert Tomarelli.

Pokora then returned to his car, called 9-1-1, and moved his vehicle to block the other man's car.

Tomarelli then rammed Pokora's car several times and called 9-1-1 to report he was an officer in distress in urgent need of backup. Tomarelli told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that he believed Pokora had a firearm, which was not the case.

Pokora drove away while on the phone with 9-1-1, saying he had just been attacked by a reckless driver.

The event ended with Pokara being arrested and charged with uttering threats and intimidation.

Tomarelli was never charged nor suspended for his actions, and the ethics commission said because Tomarelli was off-duty, it could not investigate any complaint.

On the stand earlier this week, Tomarelli told testified that he was extremely stressed out by the confrontation, and was brought to tears. He told the court he was afraid for his life and also called his spouse while it was taking place.

Under cross-examination Tomarelli said he could not say why someone who was trying to kill him would call 9-1-1.

Pokora testified in his own defence on Wednesday about his actions and his motives. He said that his only concern was that someone who he initially believed was drunk, and was very reckless, would hurt someone else that night.

Pokora also has a civil case against Tomarelli where he is seeking $120,000 in damages. That case has yet to be heard.