An AMBER alert has been issued in the Saint-Jerome area.



The Surete du Quebec is looking for a 31-year-old woman named Rachel Esema-Okko and her four-year-old son Joel Munkonkole.



The SQ calls this a case of parental kidnapping – usually an AMBER alert means a non-custodial parent has taken the child without consent and police fear for the child's immediate safety.







Joel Munkonkole, 4, is 90 cms (3 feet) tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped toque and a winter coat that is white on top and blue on the bottom. He was wearing grey pants and white boots.







Rachel Esema-Okko, 31, is 1.75 metres (5'9") tall and weighs 100 kilograms (220 lbs.). She was last seen in a dark jacket with a hood, and with a white, grey and black scarf.



Police say Esema-Okko could be wearing a wig and that she speaks several languages.



Esema-Okko, who police say is the suspect, is driving a 2005 red four-door Pontiac Vibe, Quebec licence plate: 270 XLX. This vehicle looks like this:







Police say they received a tip the car may have been spotted Wednesday morning in Kanata, Ontario, a suburb of Ottawa.



Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.



More to come.