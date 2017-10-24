

The Canadian Press





A Canadian woman who is searching for her missing son in Peru says Amazon and Apple have released information requested by Peruvian police trying to find the 22-year-old.

Alisa Clamen, a Montreal resident, says it is hoped the information from Jesse Galganov's Kindle and iPhone will lead police to the missing man.

Clamen said Galganov left for a backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia last month.

Clamen last heard from him on Sept. 28, when he said that he would be out of communication for only a few days while he embarked on a multi-day trek near the Peruvian city of Huaraz.

Clamen said in a statement Tuesday that T-Mobile -- Galganov's service provider -- has yet to supply information requested by Peruvian police, who she said are considering the possibility that her son was abducted.

Clamen flew to Peru last week after deciding that something was seriously wrong and has posted a US$10,000 reward for any information that leads to her son being found.

She has said that Galganov's last known location was a backpackers' hostel called Kame House in Huaraz. She added the investigation officially became a criminal one when the owner of the hostel first said that Galganov had been to the hostel, and then changed his story to say that he hadn't when asked by police.

Investigators know that Galganov made it to Kame House because a friend received a Snapchat message of Galganov at the hostel.