A 28-year-old man is dead after police responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute in Ile Bizard.

At 2:00 a.m., police received a call regarding a conflict between the man and his parents in a home on Place Monk. When they arrived, they found the man under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

When police officers attempted to restrain the man, he went into cardiac arrest. He died while in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

The case has been transferred to the Bureau of Independent Investigators who have set up a command post near the home.