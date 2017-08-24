Alouettes' Nik Lewis becomes CFL's all-time receptions leader
Montreal Alouettes slotback Nik Lewis, left, leaps over Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Taylor Loffler (16) during first half CFL football action Thursday, August 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Montreal Alouettes receiver Nik Lewis has become the Canadian Football League's all-time pass receptions leader.
Lewis caught pass No. 1,030 to pass B.C. Lions great Geroy Simon for the honour.
The reception came in a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
