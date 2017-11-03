

By Carol Phillips, The Canadian Press





Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for one touchdown and rushed for a 59-yard score as the Tiger-Cats defeated the Montreal Alouettes 33-0 at Tim Hortons Field Friday night.

Montreal's TJ Graham had a 79-yard punt return to the end zone called back for holding in the game's final minute to preserve the shutout. Montreal hadn't been kept off the scoreboard since a 32-0 loss to Edmonton on July 17, 1997.

Luke Tasker, Brandon Banks, and Alex Green also scored Hamilton touchdowns.

Hamilton kicker Kenny Allen made both field-goal attempts, from 24 and 39 yards.

Montreal kicker Tyler Russolino missed his lone field-goal attempt, from 43 yards.

Hamilton (6-12) and Montreal (3-15) are both out of the playoffs and have the worst records in the league this season.

Masoli completed 28-of-37 pass attempts for 318 yards passing, and added 88 yards rushing on seven carries. Everett Golson took over with 5:26 left in the game.

Hamilton began the season 0-8, but Masoli went 6-4 since taking over as starter from Zach Collaros on Labour Day, the same time June Jones took over from Kent Austin as head coach.

Montreal, meanwhile, lost a team-record 11 straight games to finish the season.

Montreal quarterback Matthew Shiltz, 24, was making his first CFL start and it began with two straight sacks. His sixth play from scrimmage was an interception. By the end of the first quarter he'd made as many completions (two) as interceptions (two) and had been sacked three times. The Butler grad replaced Darian Durant last week against Saskatchewan when the veteran was injured in the first half.

Shiltz completed 7-of-16 pass attempts for 96 yards, zero TDs and three interceptions. He was replaced by Antonio Pipkin late in the third quarter (a switch that had been planned before game time) with the Als down 26-0.

Hamilton had a 12-0 halftime lead and opened the second half with a 78-yard scoring drive that ended with Masoli scrambling four yards before tossing a lateral to Banks for a nine-yard TD run to go up 19-0.

An interception by Hamilton's Courtney Stephen at the Montreal three-yard line and returned to the 13 began a 97-yard scoring drive, highlighted by a 42-yard catch-and-run by Jalen Saunders and finished with an 11-yard TD run by Green. Hamilton led 26-0.

Midway through the fourth, Hamilton had third-and-short at its own 51 when Masoli kept the ball and ran it 59 yards for the touchdown and a 33-0 lead. Golson entered at quarterback in relief.

The Ticats opened the game's scoring midway through the first quarter with Allen's 24-yard field goal.

A 43-yard Hamilton scoring drive four minutes into the second quarter was highlighted by a 28-yard pass to Tasker, who then fumbled the ball at Montreal's five-yard line but saw it recovered by Ticat receiver Saunders at the three. Masoli completed the drive with a three-yard TD toss to Tasker. The convert was missed left and Hamilton led 9-0.

Allen hit a 39-yarder with three seconds left in the half and the Ticats took a 12-0 lead into the locker room.