

CTV Montreal





The alleged gunman in an attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead appeared in court Friday morning.

The Crown told Judge Alain Morand that the evidence against suspect Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, was “practically” complete.

Defence attorney Charles-Olivier Gosselin requested that his client be exempted from appearing before the court on the next date of his next appearance, citing the heavy security measures required in the Quebec City courthouse for his arrival.

Morand refused the request.

Gosselin also said so far he was undecided whether they would request a preliminary inquiry or bail hearing.

Bissonnette will return to court on Oct. 2.

The Crown said that it would be prepared to confirm a date for the trial on that date.



Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a gunman walked into the Quebec City Islamic Centre on Jan. 29 and opened fire.

The judge in the case expressed concerns earlier this year about ensuring the case proceeded quickly, in accordance with the Jordan decision from the Supreme Court.

That ruling says murder cases should be finished within 30 months of an accused being charged.