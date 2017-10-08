

CTV Montreal





A 24-year-old man is facing a charge of impaired driving following a violent collision in Villeray on Sunday morning.

Montreal police said the driver, who was travelling with a female passenger in her 20s, collided with a taxi at about 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Rosemont and Christophe Colombe.

While filling out the accident report, police said the suspect sped off in the wrong direction on Christophe Colombe and the taxi driver pursued him.

The man crashed into another vehicle at Christophe Colombe and Villeray and then spun several times before colliding with a light pole. The car then caught fire.

Montreal firefighters pulled the occupants from the car. The woman was taken to hospital for injuries to her lower body.

The 65-year-old taxi driver wasn’t injured but could face charges for his part in the chase.

Two people in the third car were treated on the scene for shock.