

The Canadian Press





A candidate for the leadership of Alberta's United Conservative Party is apologizing for calling Quebec's position on Bombardier "retarded."

Former federal MP Brian Jean tweeted that he regrets his choice of words.

Jean was speaking with reporters in Drayton Valley, Alta., when he was asked about Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard's call for the federal government to stand up against American tariffs on Bombardier jets.

Jean ranted that it was "ridiculous and retarded" that Couillard wants Canada to stand with Quebec when there is opposition in Quebec to the Energy East pipeline that would carry Alberta oil to the East Coast.

Jean was blasted by at least one of his rival's leadership campaigns for his language.

While Jean says he regrets using the word, he says he doesn't regret standing up to Quebec.



The comment comes as Winnipeg's mayor also waded into the burgeoning aerospace trade war centred around Boeing and Bombardier.

Brian Bowman says Winnipeg -- home to a Boeing manufacturing facility that employs 1,400 people -- is the largest aerospace centre in Western Canada and is the third biggest in the country.

He says cooler heads need to prevail so the sector can continue to grow.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has called on Ottawa to take a hard line against Boeing after the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a hefty 219 per cent duty on jets manufactured by rival Bombardier.

Couillard said "not a bolt" made by Boeing should enter Canada until the conflict is resolved.

Bowman says Couillard's comments are an oversimplification and Canada must keep its borders open to trade.