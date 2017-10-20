

CTV Montreal





The CEOs of Bombardier and Airbus say the takeover of the CSeries division will be good for Quebec.

Tom Enders, head of Airbus, said the CSeries head offices will remain in Mirabel and may actually expand depending on sales of the airplane.

On a goodwill tour of the Mirabel plant Friday, Enders also said that Airbus did not intend to buy out its partners, Bombardier and the Quebec government.

"We have no intention of buying out the others, because we know they are good partners and if they wish to be part of this adventure in the future, they are more than welcome to do so," said Enders.

“We need the engineering and manufacturing that goes with the final assembly line, so nobody must be afraid that we're taking anything away. If anything, we'll add to Quebec and to Canada and this will be the primary final assembly line.”

Under the agreement reached last week, Airbus would be allowed to obtain sole ownership of the CSeries plane in 2023.

"We can do that, but we have no intention of doing so," said Enders.

"I think it's a good business deal for Airbus, it's a good deal for Bombardier, Quebec, because we know what we can deliver to this endeavour," said Enders.

Meanwhile Alain Bellemare, CEO of the Quebec-based aerospace company, defended the no-cash deal that saw Airbus take over more than 50 per cent of the CSeries on Monday, after the company spent $6 billion developing the program.

"This is wrong, looking at it from a penny standpoint. It's being pennywise and pound foolish," said Bellemare.

"What Airbus is creating is huge value. Where we're benefiting here is years and years of development, of their supply chain network, of their marketing know-how, of their after-market network. All of that is coming to us," said Bellemare.

He said that in exchange for the shares, Airbus will use its network with companies around the world to promote sales, which was echoed by the Airbus CEO.

"It is indeed the most competitive single-aisle aircraft in this segment and our partnership will boost it tremendously," said Enders.

Bellemare said he believes Airbus can sell thousands on CSeries and capture 50 per cent of the market for 110 to 130-seat jets.

The deal is also expected to let the CSeries dodge punitive import duties and tariffs announced earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Commerce in response to a challenge by Boeing.

That will happen because final construction of jets intended for the U.S. market would take place at Airbus's factory in Mobile, Alabama.

Analyst Philippe Cauchi with aerospace think tank Aero Quebec believes the deal will be good for CSeries sales and Quebec jobs, but in the end, he also thinks it's the beginning of the end of Bombardier commercial aircrafts

“What will remain at bombardier is business aircraft because I don't see a long life to the Q400 and the CRJ,” he said.

Premier Philippe Couillard said the Airbus deal, which saw Quebec's shares in CSeries drop from 49.5 per cent to 19 per cent, demonstrated the innovation and skills of Quebecers in producing the best plane in its class in the world.

The transaction must still be approved by federal regulators in Canada and elsewhere.