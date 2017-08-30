

The passengers who were stuck on a grounded Air Transat flight for six hours are describing conditions as “deplorable” as hearings into the matter began Wednesday.

An investigation is underway into why the passengers were not allowed off the plane after it was diverted from Montreal to Ottawa and passengers were stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

Three angry witnesses have spoken so far in the hearing, which is looking into whether or not Air Transat broke its contract with passengers on two international flights.

A severe thunderstorm forced two Montreal-bound Air Transat flights, one from Brussels, the other from Rome, to be diverted to Ottawa on July 31, along with several other flights.

The airline and airport have pointed the finger at each other for the delay that amounted to almost six hours for one plane and almost five hours on the second.

Passengers said Wednesday they are angry with the way the airline dealt with the situation in the media, describing Air Transat’s attitude as “cavalier” and “disappointing” and conditions on board as “deplorable.”

The 336 passengers on the flight from Brussels spent the almost six hours on the tarmac without food and water.

One passenger called 911 for help after nearly four hours on the grounded plane.

Because a number of flights were diverted that night, the Canadian Transportation Agency is also investigating what happened with the Rome flight.

The goal of the hearing is to determine whether or not Air Transat respected its terms and conditions with respect to the treatment of its passengers.

Ottawa’s airport authority says it’s up to the airline to decide whether or not to deplane, adding that it didn't get a request from Air Transat.

Meantime Air Transat blames the airport, saying staff did not provide loading bridges or stairs that would have allowed passengers to disembark or ground crews to replenish the water reservoir.

Passenger Patricia Abraham described a distressing situation in her testimony.

“It became so unbearably hot in there and one boy was very ill, and he was running down the aisle to get to the bathroom, and he ended up throwing up all over passengers. One flight attendant did try to clean it up, but the stench, when you’re enclosed for that many hours, it was pretty bad,” said Abraham. “Also, we never received and food. We received less than a half of a glass of water during the whole five hours we were on the plane.”

Abraham said she asked a crew member why they were not allowed to disembark and was told customs would not allow it.

Air Transat could face fines as a result of this on top of being forced to compensate passengers.

The hearings continue Thursday, when Air Transat officials telling their side of the story.

