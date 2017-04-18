

CTV Montreal





An Air Canada flight lost one of its rear wheels before takeoff on a London-bound flight out of Montreal’s Trudeau airport Sunday night.



Flight AC864 aboard an Air Canada Airbus A330 to Heathrow airport lost one of its eight rear landing gear wheels with 294 passengers on board.



“Preliminary information indicates that a wheel separated from the aircraft while taxiing down the runway before takeoff in Montreal and came to rest beside the runway,” said Air Canada spokesperson Isabelle Arthur in a statement, adding that “this had no impact on the safe operation of the flight.”



The flight landed normally in London, though passengers on the returning flight were re-booked on other flights so that the aircraft could be repaired.