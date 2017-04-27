Ahuntsic store damaged in fire
An Ahuntsic store suffered $50,000 worth of damages after a fire broke out Wednesday night.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 10:37AM EDT
An Ahuntsic business suffered damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.
At 9:45 p.m., firefighters received a call about the fire at the Basse Express on Charles de la Tour St. Officials said the fire may have been caused by a small gas explosion.
No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary as the business was closed at the time. Firefighters said the building sustained $50,000 worth of damages.
Firefighters said they don’t believe the fire was criminal in nature.
