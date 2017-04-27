

CTV Montreal





An Ahuntsic business suffered damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday night.

At 9:45 p.m., firefighters received a call about the fire at the Basse Express on Charles de la Tour St. Officials said the fire may have been caused by a small gas explosion.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were necessary as the business was closed at the time. Firefighters said the building sustained $50,000 worth of damages.

Firefighters said they don’t believe the fire was criminal in nature.