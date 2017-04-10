An Ahuntsic fast-food restaurant was the target of a smoke bomb on Sunday night.

At 11:40 p.m., police received a call reporting a smoke bomb had been thrown into a McDonald’s located on Lajeunesse near Fleury.

A suspect fled the scene. Investigators have met with witnesses and checked security camera footage but have no description of the perpetrator.

Police said there were about 15 people in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

The restaurant was evacuated and no injuries were reported.