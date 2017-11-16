Agreement in principle reached with engineers
Striking construction workers march through the streets of Montreal on May 25, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 8:28PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 9:15PM EST
An agreement in principle has been reached between the Couillard government and province’s engineers.
The deal, made Thursday evening, avoids the filing of a special law that would have forced them back to work.
The union will submit the offer to its members.
Negotiations resumed Thursday afternoon in Quebec between the Couillard government and engineers, just hours before the deadline imposed by Treasury Board President Pierre Arcand.
The engineers' union, the Association of Professional Engineers of the Government of Quebec (APIGQ), said it was ready to challenge this eventual law because in its view, the government was negotiating in 'bad faith'.
The National Assembly was convened at the request of Premier Philippe Couillard for a special session Thursday night in case negotiations failed.
With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- Cannabis legislation: zero tolerance for THC while driving, growing at home
- Mixed reaction by interested groups over new Quebec marijuana legislation
- Agreement in principle reached with engineers
- Calls for stiffer penalties in construction zones after road signaller fatally struck
- A phone in the hand will be worth $400 from your wallet