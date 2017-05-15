

CTV Montreal





A massive clean-up operation is underway for many Montrealers affected by the recent floods.

Montreal lifted the state of emergency on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean the problem is over.

There are still thousands of flood-soaked basements and water accumulation is still present on many streets.

Citizens are gradually getting permission to return home as water slowly recedes.

As part of the clean-up effort, garbage collection will take place every day this week.

In addition, two waste disposal sites have been set up for residents cleaning their properties of debris. Those sites are located the fire stations located at 13775 Pierrefonds Blvd. and 18661 Pierrefonds Blvd.

According to the latest Urgence Quebec report, 4,552 homes are now flooded and 3,891 people are still out of their homes.

The number of affected municipalities has dropped to 121.



With files from The Canadian Press