

CTV Montreal





As thousands of flood victims return to what's left of their homes, the full extent of the damage is only beginning to sink in.

For some, stress and physical exhaustion have been taking a toll on their mental health.

It’s something public health officials have noticed and now the Quebec government wants to remind people that there's nothing wrong with asking for help.

“Don't stay alone, it's normal to have some reaction because a flood is a major cause of stress and you might need help,” said public health minister Lucie Charlebois.

Major cleanup from the floods got underway earlier in the week, which was when many homeowners experienced shock at seeing the scope of the damage.

“I don't think anyone expected this to become such a disaster,” said Sonia Brown, an Ile Mercier resident.

Public Health is aware that things won't get back to normal overnight, but it’s deploying groups of social workers to help make the process easier.

“They go on the field and see if the people are okay and if they need some psycho-social services,” said Charlebois. “They are going to be there for them if they need to talk and to help with the services they need.”

Civil security workers could also complete paperwork for those who are too tired or confused to do it themselves.

The added support will be available in the long term as well.

“There's going to be consequences we won't see today but we'll see in three months,” Charlebois explained.

The province is also reminding the public that anyone needing to reach a health professional for advice or information can dial 811 for Info-Sante, any time, day or night.