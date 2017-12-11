

CTV Montreal





The Kathryn Spirit has been sitting on the shores of Beauharnois since 2011 when it was towed to the area to be dismantled. Instead the vessel was sold to a firm in Mexico which then declared bankruptcy and abandoned the ship.

Plans to tear apart the ship were stalled repeatedly by environmental groups worried about the land and water in the area being contaminated, and two years ago officials warned the ship, which has been listing to one side for many years, was in danger of capsizing and so they ordered the construction of an berm around the Spirit.

While the ship was supposed to be removed by June, the berm proved to be no match for this spring's flooding, and the floods also interfered with construction of a dry dock.

In July the federal government issued a new call for tenders to tear the ship apart, with the Coast Guard saying that taking the ship apart is more complicated than it would appear.

"We have all the submissions. Very complex project required an extreme amount of analysis to see how we're going to proceed. It is in a lake, it is very close to people, to the municipality. We had to do that very diligently and once we had done that review and once we were comfortable the contract was delivered," said Julie Gascon.

"We had people working every single day on that file."

Now, six years after it was first asked to dismantle the Kathryn Spirit, Groupe St-Pierre is going to tear the vessel to pieces.

It expects to finish dismantling the ship by September 2018, and the berm will be taken apart the following year.