

The Canadian Press





Following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Michel Brule withdrew his candidacy for mayor of Plateau-Mont Royal on Monday.

The withdrawal comes after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including one woman who said Brule, who works as an editor, grabbed her genitals during a meeting that was supposed to be about her manuscript.

Another woman told the Journal de Montreal that Brule once pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her.

Seven other women, all former employees, also accused Brule of sexual impropriety, saying he had exposed himself in the workplace, made them sit on him and had invited employees to his home where he walked around nude.

Brule had denied any wrongdoing.

Brule had previously run for mayor of Montreal in 2013.