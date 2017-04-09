

CTV Montreal





A Montreal couple recently marked a major milestone in their lives – they finalized the adoption of two young Quebec boys after raising them for four years.

While many social-media savvy parents share photos and updates about their children online, Daniel and William Raillant-Clark were never able to publically acknowledge their kids until the adoption paperwork was finalized.

This month they celebrated the end of their four-year adoption process by sharing the first photo on Facebook with one of their sons. It’s a moment William describes as their “second coming out” because it was the first time they were allowed to acknowledge Liam, 4 and Philip, 5, in a public way. It was chance to show-off their family like any other proud parents.

“I still can’t believe it. Four years is a long time to be dealing with this in the background. It’s definitely affected me, to not be able to put pictures of my kids on Facebook or feel uncomfortable mentioning them in front of people in case there’s a bad reaction.” William said.

The couple describes Liam as a rambunctious, energetic, hockey loving little boy, and Philip as sweet and sensitive who likes looking at books.

“I’ve got two very complementary but contrasting kids,” said William.

Quebec enforces a waiting period during the adoption process, so biological parents have an opportunity to change their minds before the paperwork is signed, typically after 30 days. However, additional complications meant the Raillant-Clarks had to wait much longer than that to bring Philip and Liam into their family.

When the couple married they knew they wanted to be parents at all costs. They moved to Montreal from New Zealand seven years ago and waited another three years for adoption services to connect them with Philip and Liam.

Many people in Quebec want to adopt babies but there’s more reluctance to adopt kids with a troubled background.

“There’s a waiting list if you want a newborn. If you‘re open to a toddler, it’s still a long process.” William said.

Now, it’s a relief. They can finally post pictures on Facebook and talk about their kids. Close friends who knew about the situation are relieved. Others who aren’t as close now understand why they weren’t able to join them for a drink on a Saturday night.

William says the process was long but worth it, and that he and Daniel are excited to finally call Philip and Liam their own.

"For me, that adoption being done, my name on the birth certificate, all these things means that we can be a normal family that can be proud of who we are," he said.