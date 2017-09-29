

CTV Montreal





Unifor union members in a number of companies in the aerospace industry across Quebec held symbolic pickets over the lunch hour on Friday.

The union members wanted to make it clear that it is not only Bombardier but the entire Quebec aerospace industry that is affected by the decision of the US Department of Commerce to impose a 220 per cent tariff on CSeries aircraft sold in the United States.

Demonstrators said they want to see the tariff rolled back or eliminated. They said they are happy with Premier Philippe Couillard comments on the matter – the premier was in Mirabel Thursday to speak to Bombardier employees and said he would fight hard for them.

They said they want to see the federal government show them the same support.

“The federal government better start doing something,” said union spokesperson David Asselin. “It’s going to be a hard battle and there’s a lot of money at stake. You’re talking about billions of dollars. When these contracts are signed they go for billions of dollars. We’re not talking about small contracts here. We’re talking about huge, huge contracts, a lot of money.”

The picket signs were symbolic and did not result in any work slowdown. Workers took part in demonstrations in staggered shifts during their lunch breaks.

Workers at the Pratt & Whitney plants in Longueuil and Mirabel, as well as the Bombardier Finishing Centre in Saint-Laurent, took part.

There are 40,000 jobs in the aerospace industry in Quebec. Unifor represents 5,000 aerospace workers.

- With files from The Canadian Press