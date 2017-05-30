

The Canadian Press





With Grand Prix weekend just around the corner, advocates are raising awareness of the sexual exploitation and human trafficking that they said accompanies the big race.

This year’s campaign is aimed primarily at preventing young women and girls from being unwillingly recruited into the sex trade. Advocates said many are lured by promises of a luxurious life and easy money.

Organizers of the campaign said they’re especially concerned this year with the addition of a second race, the Formula E electric car event that takes place in late July. They said marketing materials for the race exploit the idea of women’s bodies being objects.

In 2016, a report identified Montreal as a sexual exploitation hotspot.

Among those involved in this year’s campaign are the Montreal Women’s Y, the Action Committee Against Domestic and International Human Trafficking and others.