Advance polls open for St-Laurent by-election
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 1:57PM EDT
Advance polling in by-elections for five federal ridings, including St-Laurent, opened on Friday and continues until March 27.
The by-election itself will be held on April 3.
Other seats up for grabs include two in Ontario and two others in Alberta.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appearances at campaign events for the Ontario Liberal candidates has opposition MPs questioning his ethics, as they say taxpayers have had to pay for partisan activities.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec Solidaire looks to pass the torch as Nadeau-Dubois set to become nominee in Gouin
- St-Laurent hosts urban Cabane A Sucre
- Dogs detect breast cancer from bandage: researchers
- McGill, Welcome Hall Mission offer dental care to those in need
- Women's group calls for reform after Mont-St-Hilaire murder