Advance polling in by-elections for five federal ridings, including St-Laurent, opened on Friday and continues until March 27.

The by-election itself will be held on April 3.

Other seats up for grabs include two in Ontario and two others in Alberta.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appearances at campaign events for the Ontario Liberal candidates has opposition MPs questioning his ethics, as they say taxpayers have had to pay for partisan activities.