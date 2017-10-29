

CTV Montreal





With a week to go until Election Day, some Montrealers got out to cast their vote for mayor early on Sunday at advance polling stations.

Incumbent Denis Coderre said his priority over the next seven days is mobilizing his supporters to make sure all cast their ballots by the time polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 5.

“All the work you’ve been doing, the door-to-door, the hands you shook, the business cards you got, put that on the list and make sure they’re getting out,” he said.

His opponent, Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante was also on the campaign trail on Sunday, stopping at a Riviere-des-Prairies school. She said she intends to keep pushing her message over the next seven days.

“I want to motivate my troops, still a lot of door-to-door,” she said. “We are really strong at Projet Montreal on the ground.”

In the 2013 election, only 43 per cent of Montrealers voted, a number both candidates said they hope to see rise next Sunday. A recent Leger poll showed 21 per cent of voters have yet to make up their mind, while those who had decided on a candidate were showed Coderre and Plante were roughly even.

Rappel | Vote par anticipation aujourd'hui jusqu'à 20 h. Trouvez votre bureau de vote ici : https://t.co/gTxNgdF0aa #polmtl #MTL2017 — Élection Montréal (@election_MTL) October 29, 2017