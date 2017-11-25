

The Canadian Press





Two days after a Montreal Adidas store manager drew fire for comments made about French to a crowd of customers, the sporting goods company has apologized.

At an inauguration ceremony, done almost exclusively in English, the manager said a few words in French to “accommodate the City of Montreal and the French-language media.”

His remarks drew attention from Premier Philippe Couillard, who described them as “unacceptable.”

In an email to La Presse, Adidas said the company is “deeply sorry” about the comments and said they are committed to respecting the culture, customs and languages of each city and country in which it operates.

On Friday, before the company’s apology, Quebec’s Minister Responsible for the Protection and Promotion of the French Language Marie Montpetit issued a letter to Adidas Canada President Michael Rossi expressing her disappointment with the management of the controversy.