

The Canadian Press





Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly announced Saturday an additional $2.5 million in funding over two years to the Young Canada Works in Both Official Languages program.

According to the minister, this new investment will create up to 280 green jobs `` for young Canadians to acquire skills that will be important in their careers while improving their abilities in one of their two official languages ''.

It's an opportunity open to students living in minority language communities as well as students who wish to improve their language skills in their second official language.

The funding boost is part of the Youth Employment Strategy, which received an additional $395 million over three years in the last budget.