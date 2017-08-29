

The Canadian Press





Notorious Montreal activist Jaggi Singh has been arrested for a second time for his role in a demonstration in Quebec City on Aug. 20.

Quebec City police released a statement saying the warrant for Singh’s arrest had been issued following the conclusion of their investigation.

Singh was arrested in Montreal and will appear in Quebec City municipal court on Wednesday to be charged with obstruction and impersonation.

The 46-year-old allegedly identified himself as former Quebec Nordiques player Michel Goulet and gave his address as the Quebec Coliseum hockey arena to arresting officers.

Police said more arrests in connection with the protest, which saw demonstrators throwing bottles and fireworks at police, are likely.

The protest was organized in opposition to another demonstration being held by Quebec nationalist group La Meute.