A Montreal man who confronted an off-duty police officer has been acquitted on all charges against him.



In a lengthy judgment, Jeffery Pokora was absolved of the charges of uttering threats and intimidation in a Montreal courtroom Friday morning.

The charges stem from an incident two years ago, when Pokora spotted a car being driven erratically, including going through a stop sign and cutting him off.



He decided to follow the car until the driver parked on a street in LaSalle, then asking the other driver why he was being so careless.

An argument quickly ensued with the other man, who turned out to be off-duty police officer Roberto Tomarelli.

Pokora then returned to his car, called 9-1-1, and moved his vehicle to block the other man's car.

Tomarelli then rammed Pokora's car several times – an incident caught on surveillance video -- and called 9-1-1 to report he was an officer in distress in urgent need of backup. Tomarelli told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that he believed Pokora had a firearm, which was not the case.

Pokora drove away while on the phone with 9-1-1, saying he had just been attacked by a reckless driver.

The event ended with Pokora being arrested and charged.

Tomarelli was never charged nor suspended for his actions, and the ethics commission said because Tomarelli was off-duty, it could not investigate any complaint.

Tomarelli testified during the trial that he was extremely stressed out by the confrontation, and was brought to tears, adding that he was afraid for his life.

Pokora testified that his only concern was that someone who he initially believed was drunk, and was very reckless, would hurt someone else that night.



The judge believed Pokora’s version of events, adding that Tomarelli’s version did not add up.



Pokora has also filed a civil lawsuit against Tomarelli.