Accused murderer searched online for advice on weapon disposal
Randy Tshilumba, as seen in a court sketch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 2:30PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 3:40PM EDT
A man accused of killing a young store clerk in a Montreal grocery store allegedly used his smartphone to make numerous web searches in the days after the slaying that were related to the crime.
Randy Tshilumba, 21, is on trial for first-degree murder in the April 2016 stabbing death of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry.
A Crown witness testified today he searched the accused's phone and found keywords allegedly related to the killing.
Montreal police officer Francesco Massa says he discovered numerous searches on the seized phone including "how to clean a blood stain" and "how to get rid of a weapon."
Massa says there were numerous searches in English and French on the phone that were made the day after the slaying, including inquiries about garbage pickup days, how to get rid of evidence as well as how to use bleach to destroy evidence.
Tshilumba has pleaded not guilty but admits the phone is his.
Latest Montreal News
- Baffling signage: Montreal bans turns onto one-way street
- Man arrested driving murder victim's car in Valleyfield
- More than 5,500 asylum seekers illegally entered Quebec in August
- Accused murderer searched online for advice on weapon disposal
- Trans advocates call for protection of sex workers after Pointe St. Charles murder