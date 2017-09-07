

CTV Montreal





The man accused of killing six people while they prayed in a mosque is due back in court Friday.

The Crown is expected to finalize the sharing of all evidence against Alexandre Bissonnette with his defence team.

Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a gunman walked into the Quebec City Islamic Centre on Jan. 29 and opened fire.

The judge in the case expressed concerns earlier this year about ensuring the case proceeded quickly, in accordance with the Jordan decision from the Supreme Court.

That ruling says murder cases should be finished within 30 months of an accused being charged.