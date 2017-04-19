

CTV Montreal





The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in his Mont Saint Hilaire home has a new lawyer.

Anthony Pratte-Lops was in court Wednesday with his new legal representative, Marie-Eve D'Anjou, to confirm she will act in his defence.

D'Anjou said she has yet to receive most of the files in the case, and said she would need weeks before deciding whether to ask for a psychiatric evaluation of her client.

Pratte was arrested on March 22 and charged with the first degree murder of Daphne Huard-Boudreault.

Boudreault, 18, had requested a police officer accompany her to her former home as she sought to retrieve items, under the belief that Pratte was not home.

Pratte is accused of stabbing her multiple times minutes before police arrived.