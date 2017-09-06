

The man accused of assaulting psychiatric nurses at the Montreal General Hospital will be back in court on October 5.

Nabil Bariski, 25, has no criminal record and no known address.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday, then sent for a psychiatric evaluation to ensure he understands the charges he is facing: four counts of assault and aggravated assault.

Bariski allegedly attacked two nurses in the psychiatric ward of the MGH, pinning one to the ground and strangling her, then strangling a second nurse.

Montreal police said Bariski was admitted to the hospital on Friday due to psychiatric problems.

Hospital staff have said there were no security guards in the ward at the time.