

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





A man accused in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University was granted bail Friday under a lengthy list of conditions.

Hisham Saadi, 47, faces three charges stemming from the March 1 incident: mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Quebec court Judge Nathalie Fafard handed down her bail ruling at the Montreal courthouse after hearing from both sides.

The evidence and testimony presented were subject to a publication ban.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students last week.

A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.

Saadi must abide by 16 conditions, including financial guarantees totalling $10,000 to secure his release.

Two acquaintances of the accused will each have to put up $5,000.

In addition, Saadi is forbidden from communicating with or coming within 100 metres of any university, unless he is in the subway.

Saadi is prohibited from using the Internet except under the supervision of his two guarantors and must report to a police station once a week. He is also subject to a curfew.

He must meet with a psychiatrist, take medications as required and have a criminal responsibility evaluation done as an outpatient at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.

Saadi is forbidden from possessing weapons and cannot consume any illegal drugs.

The accused, who has been detained since his arrest the day after the incident, had to surrender his passports to authorities before his release.

A friend who didn't want to be identified for security reasons told reporters those close to Saadi are ready to give him all of their support.

"Morally, it was very difficult for him," the friend said. "It was very hard, it's the first time he has so many people pointing the finger at him."

Crown prosecutor Lucie Martineau, who'd opposed Saadi's release, said outside the courtroom she accepted the judge's decision.

The case will resume April 20.