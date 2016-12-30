

CTV Montreal





The Toronto man arrested near the Lacolle border crossing with dozens of firearms is being detained until his next hearing in January.

Thanh Viet Pham, 36, was arrested earlier this week after American border authorities notified their Canadian counterparts of a man trying to walk across the border.

Officers said he was carrying two dozen handguns in a bag, and had dropped another firearm in the snow. The RCMP said at least ten of the weapons were loaded.

There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest and has a record of drug and weapons-related offences.

Pham appeared in court on Thursday in St. Jean sur Richelieu to be arraigned on multiple charges.

His next hearing is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2017.