The St. Eustache man accused of killing his wife is no longer in a coma but is not yet well enough to leave hospital.

The 41-year-old man, whose son was the subject of an Amber alert last week, was supposed to be in a courtroom in St. Jerome on Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder.

Instead a judge ordered a medical assessment of the man, who injured himself after being arrested last Friday in Ontario.

That assessment should take place within the next seven days, with the accused scheduled to appear in court to formally be charged on Sept. 27, 2017.

The man's lawyer said the suspect opened his eyes on Tuesday and was able to move a bit.

No charges of abducting a youth, or of car theft, have been presented yet.

CTV News is not identifying the man charged with murder or the victim in accordance with the Youth Protection Act, which prohibits the publication of information that may allow a child or the child’s parents to be identified.

Meanwhile the Sureté du Quebec resumed searches Wednesday for Yvon Lacasse, who is believed to have encountered the alleged abductor last Thursday.

The suspect was arrested in Ontario while driving Lacasse's car, which he apparently obtained at a rest stop in Lachute.

Police have spent days searching a wide territory along Highway 117, which is believed to be the route the accused man took from Lachute to Rouyn-Noranda, and they are still searching tha area.

The SQ has received tips about Lacasse, 71, and about a bearded man who was seen with the accused in Rouyn-Noranda.