

CTV Montreal





Tony Accurso's fraud trial began Thursday in Laval.

The former construction company owner is accused of taking part in a scheme masterminded by disgraced former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt to rig contracts and send kickbacks to city officials.

Accurso was one of 37 men accused in 2013. Since them the vast majority, including Vaillancourt,have pleaded guilty, although several have seen the charges against them dropped.

At the opening of the trial, the judge told the jury to ignore the fact that Vaillancourt and others have already pleaded guilty.

Accurso is the final person with an outstanding case involving the allegations of wrongdoing that took place between 1996 and 2010.

In his opening statement, the Crown prosecutor intends to prove that Accurso took part in the big-rigging scheme.

According to the Crown, Vaillancourt would decide which engineering firm would get a contract, then rig the bids accordingly before the call for tenders was issued. In exchange, Accurso and others would pay Vaillancourt a percentage in cash. The end result was that Laval taxpayers paid much more than they should have for construction and repair of public property.

Many of the alleged accomplices, including those who have already pleaded guilty, are due to testify.

The trial is expected to last until January.