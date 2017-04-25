

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s Access to Information Commission won’t be able to meet the objectives set forth in its strategic plan for the next few years.

AIC President Jean Chartier told a parliamentary committee that stagnation in his budget has caused his workforce to shrink from 63 employees in 2012 to 58 in 2017. Chartier said of those who are left, nine of them are on leave and he can’t afford to replace them.

Rita de Santis, the cabinet minister in charge of access to information and democratic reforms, argued that the commission’s budget is adequate, having risen from $5.98 million in 2016-2017 to $5.99 million in the current year.