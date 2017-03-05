

CTV Montreal





Almost two years after closing, the Royal Victoria Hospital is still managing to help patients.

While the hospitals doors are shuttered after its services were moved to the MUHC’s Glen superhospital site, work continues inside to decommission it, including stripping out equipment and shutting down the water pipes and other systems.

It was during that process that staff who had immigrated to Canada suggested sending some of the abandoned equipment to their poorer home countries.

“Some people from Honduras talked to the consulate here and they said, ‘Well, the MUHC has extra equipment’ and then we were contacted by them,” said MUHC Planning Coordinator Pierre-Etienne Fortier.

While the Glen hospital came equipped with more than $300 million worth of new equipment, much of the Royal Vic and Montreal Children’s Hospital’s medical gear was left behind. Among that which was not taken along were beds, stretchers, medication cabinets, basinettes, cribs, IV stands and tables.

Much of that has now been donated. While 70 per cent of the equipment was given to other hospitals in Quebec, between 15 to 20 per cent of the materials were sent overseas.

“Some of the equipment here, we take it for granted, so we say ‘Oh, they don’t need that for sure,’ and they actually need it because they have nothing,” said Fortier.

Even the smallest things, like soap dispensers and plumbing materials, have found new homes.

“We sent about eight containers of equipment to Cameroon,” said Fortier, adding that most of the donations have already been shipped out.