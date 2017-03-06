

CTV Montreal





Montrealers who haven’t been holed up all winter have probably noticed more holes in the road and city officials said efforts are underway to make the roads whole again.

According to city statistics, there are roughly 53,000 potholes in Montreal’s roads, an increase from 45,000 at this time last year.

Officials blamed those poor conditions on the weather, saying there were nine fewer days over this past winter where workers were able to make repairs due to heavy snowfalls followed by periods of mild weather.

While drivers might despair, repair efforts are underway. The officials said the budget for pothole fixes is up 30 per cent this year and while crews were out less, their productivity is up 20 per cent over last year.