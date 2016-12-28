

The Canadian Press





Some 33 per cent of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

That's despite tough financial penalties for distracted driving across the country in addition to the loss of demerit points.

Jeff Walker, the vice-president of public affairs at the CAA, says the numbers are troubling.

He says the effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.

The survey also suggests that nearly 70 per cent of Canadians believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable.

The CAA polled 2,012 Canadians for its survey. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

"It's socially unacceptable to drive drunk, and that's where we need to get with texting," says Walker.

"Attitudes are beginning to shift, but our actions need to follow."