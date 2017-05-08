

CTV Montreal





From the Outaouais all the way to the Gaspé, more than 146 municipalities across the province are affected by historic flooding: 2,426 homes are flooded, over 1500 people have evacuated, and the questions pile up as the water levels rise.

For that reason, we've put together a compendium of resources and answers to minimize the strain of the current situtation.

To donate to relief efforts:

If you want to help, the best way to do so is to donate to the Red Cross. Donate here.





Where you can get or fill sandbags

50 chemin de l'île from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Île-Cadieux.

44 de l'eglise Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac Church as of 9 a.m., in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.

2555 Dutrisac Street, behind Vaudreuil City Hall

694 du Tisseur Street for the day, in Pointe-Fortune.

Pepinere des Sources in Pointe-Claire is giving away free sandbags

406 Montee de l’Eglise in Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve

529 Main Road in Hudson (public works yard)

74 7th Ave in Terrasse Vaudreuil

Shelters that are open to those in need

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: YMCA, 11885 boul. Laurentien. (Red Cross and psychosocial assistance available, as well as hot showers and a place to relax)

Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve: 490 Montee de L’Eglise (Sociocultural centre)

Pierrefonds: 13800 boul. de Pierrefonds (accessible from E side of rue Richmond—Red Cross available)

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue : Hartell Centre, 60 rue Saint-Pierre

Deux Montagnes: Royal Canadian Legion, 141 Chemin du Grand Moulin

Places to house animals while relocated:

A number of fosters have opened their homes to animals, so check with local animal adoption agencies.

Municipal resources:

The City of Montreal's public security website has the up-to-date information and resources on the flooding on the island

Other municipal and borough web sites: Pierrefonds-Roxboro, L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Rigaud and Gatineau.

Montreal's 3-1-1 line is open for citizens to request sandbags and information. If the line is down, please redirect your call to 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

Quebec government resources:

Application for financial aid on Quebec government website, or to see if you qualify. Quebec’s public Security Ministry reported that nearly 500 claims related to the flooding have been filed since April. (Website is in English.)

This chart from the public security ministry monitors rising and falling water levels in your area.

School Closures:

A number of schools throughout the area are cancelling classes due to the flooding. Your best bet is to check the school or school board's website, or listen for radio updates.

Useful social media accounts:

• City of Montreal's official Twitter account

• Info-Alertes (Civil Security updates for the Island of Montreal)

• Quebec's public security ministry

• Quebec 511 (Road closures, detours, etc.)