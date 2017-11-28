

A pro-gun lobby group in Quebec is under fire for its decision to hold a rally at a memorial site for the 14 women who were killed at Ecole polytechnique in 1989.

But Guy Morin, vice-president of Tous Contre Un Registre Quebecois Des Armes a Feu, is defending the event at Place du 6 decembre and says it has been in the works for the better part of a month.

The park is named after the date in 1989 when a gunman murdered the 14 women because of their gender.

A group spokesperson, Dominique Duchesne, told CTV Montreal the park was chosen for a specific reason to get the group's anti-long gun registry message across.

"We chose it because I think it's pretty important to remember the victims of that horrible tragedy but in the meantime, it's all related to our message as a non-profit organization," he said. "In regards to firearms, the problem when those tragedies happen, it's generally done by people with mental health problems... We think it's pretty important to send a message that honest citizens with firearms is not a problem."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux are among those who are critical of the decision to go ahead with the so-called "gunnies" meeting this Saturday, not far from the Montreal engineering school.

La manifestation pro-armes à la place commémorative de la tuerie de Polytechnique témoigne d'un manque de jugement, mais aussi d'un manque de respect inacceptable envers les victimes de cette tragédie et toutes les femmes victimes de violence https://t.co/xUXbqadkI9 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 28, 2017

They say holding such an event shows a lack of respect for the victims.

Coiteux said he was "disgusted" by the site of the protest.

"They have the right to express their views," he said. "But it's kind of a provocation. This place in Montreal is about remembering the deaths of 14 young women who were assassinated because they were women."

Morin says he has respect for the victims and their families and wants to reach out to the anti-gun lobby to find what he calls real solutions to the issue.

On Tuesday afternoon, Morin told CTV Montreal he was thinking of moving the location of his protest.

Kathlene Dixon-Dow, whose daughter was injured at the 2006 shooting in Dawson College, took to Twitter to express her outrage.

This is literally, and figuratively walking on the graves of women murdered with a firearm.....there is not a strong enough term to express how disgusting this is — Kathlene Dixon-Dow (@dow_dixon) November 28, 2017

With files from The Canadian Press