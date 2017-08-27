

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Holocaust Museum held a book fair on Sunday, giving Holocaust survivors and their families the opportunity to share difficult memories.

Survivor Sarah Engelhard remembers the fear she felt during World War II, a fear she says has never gone away.

“Every time there was a knock at the door, you didn't know who was coming to get you,” Engelhard said. ‘I’ll tell you this, didn't stop until the day [my parents] died. It's a fear that enters your bone marrow.”

Memories came flooding back to Sidney Zoltak, when he realized that his grandchildren were the same age as he was when he escaped through a fence in Poland.

“When they were 11 years old I looked at them and I said 'My god, when I was 11 this is what happened to me',” he said.

With public expressions of anti-Semitism continuing to make headlines, survivors say it’s vital to keep their stories alive. Earlier this month there were swastikas at white supremacy rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Many people don't know and understand like a Holocaust survivor does, what the swastika was,” Zoltak said. “For us, the swastika meant death.”

The stories shared at the museum carried a common thread of hope, resilience and the desire to pass on memories to future generations.

For families of survivors, the event was an effort to pay homage to the past.

Children’s book author Judy Egett Laufer came to the book fair. She has tried to stitch together her parents’ stories through her writing.

“Often you hear bits and pieces but when you start to write it as a story you start to connect the dots,” Egett Laufer said.