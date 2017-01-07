

The Canadian Press





A judge has ruled a Quebec City man can keep his pet crow.

Simon Perusse has had the bird he calls "Moko" since he rescued it seven years ago when it was an injured chick.

In 2015 his landlord complained about the bird, and Perusse was eventually fined $650 for keeping a wild animal in captivity without a permit.

Perusse, who works as a guide at a traditional Huron site, decided to take his case to court.

He told the judge that Moko can't fly and often rides around on his shoulder while he's on the job.

Provincial wildlife officials had warned they'd seize Moko if the fine was upheld -- but Perusse says the judge threw out the fine on Thursday.