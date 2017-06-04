

CTV Montreal





The bikes were out in force on Sunday as tens of thousands of Montrealers and visitors pedaled their way through the thirty-second annual Tour de L’Ile.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was on hand to see the participants off. He praised Velo-Quebec, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, and said cycling must play a large role in any major city’s transportation plans.

“Living together is between cars, bicycles and pedestrians. We are changing the way cities should grow,” he said. “With all the green gas effect, 47 per cent (of emissions) are from transport, so (cycling’s) a good solution. That’s the reason we saved Bixi a few years ago, the reason we have over 780 bicycle paths which will go up to 1,180.”

In 2015, Montreal was listed as twentieth in the world on the Copenhagenize Index list of best cities for cyclists, second behind only Minneapolis, MN in North America. Velo-Quebec CEO Suzanne Lareau said the city was ahead of the game in recognizing the importance of bike paths to urban planning but that more needs to be done to make the city even more bicycle-friendly.

She cited the need for more downtown bike paths that go north-south to complement the de Maisonneuve path as a priority.

“The city of Montreal was the first city to have a cycle network like we have. The other cities just realized how important it is to be a cycling city, to have a cycling network to offer to people the opportunity to go to work safely,” she said. “A part of this network is old because it was built 25 years ago and the challenge is to preserve all of downtown Montreal.”

Before the cyclists lifted their kickstands and pushed off, a moment of silence was held in honour of the victims of Saturday’s terrorist attack in London. Coderre said events like the Tour give one an opportunity to reflect on the fragility of life and what’s truly important.

“We have to celebrate who we are and who want to be,” he said. “Frankly, Montreal is an amazing city.”