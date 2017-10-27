87-year-old woman fatally struck by car in Park Ex
Montreal police are investigating the incident.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 8:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 9:13AM EDT
An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Park Extension Thursday night.
Police say she was jaywalking, crossing Saint-Roch St. between Stuart Ave. and Birnam Sts. when she was struck by a car heading west.
The incident happened at 7:30 p.m.
She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later died.
Investigators say speed was not a factor in the collision.
Police say visibility was a factor due to rain, and that the driver will not be facing any charges.
