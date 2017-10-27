

An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Park Extension Thursday night.

Police say she was jaywalking, crossing Saint-Roch St. between Stuart Ave. and Birnam Sts. when she was struck by a car heading west.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m.

She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and later died.

Investigators say speed was not a factor in the collision.



Police say visibility was a factor due to rain, and that the driver will not be facing any charges.