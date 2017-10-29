

The Canadian Press





Montrealers are in for a soggy few days as Environment Canada is predicting 50 to 70 millimetres of rain will fall on southern Quebec between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.

Officials said the downpour is caused by an intensified low pressure system travelling up the U.S. east coast.

The Montreal, Laurentian, Lanaudiere, Mauricie and capitol regions are expected to be affected while the mountains north of the St. Lawrence River could receive as much as 90 millimetres of rainfall.

Environment Canada warned that the rain could cause flash floods and water accumulation on the roads.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds that could reach up to 70 kilometres per hour on Monday afternoon.

However, the harsh weather should let up in time for Halloween trick-or-treating on Tuesday evening.