

CTV Montreal





An investigation into forging veterinary documents led police to a puppy mill with dozens of dogs in a pitiful state.

Police went to a home in Saint Gabriel de Brandon on Wednesday, about halfway between Montreal and Trois Rivieres, to arrest a woman suspected of fraud and forgery when they discovered the house was occupied by dozens of small dogs.

Officers said the stench was so terrible they had to call in the fire department to ensure the house was safe to enter.

They also called the Ministry of Agriculture, Fish, and Food for assistance, as well as the SPCA Montreal, and those agencies seized 70 dogs, inculding yorkshires, malteses, and chihuahas.

Some of the animals were kept in cages while others roamed free throughout the house.

Four dogs were dead. At least two dogs were covered in paint. Many seemed as if they had not been fed in days, if not weeks.

The arrest was prompted after many people who had purchased dogs complained to the Order of Veterinarians.

The dogs, being sold on Kijiji or Lespacs for up to $1,200, were coming with veterinary certificates indicating the animals had a clean bill of health and had been vaccinated. In reality the dogs the woman was selling were in poor shape, with one dog dying just days after being sold.

The complaints prompted an investigation, and Wednesday's arrest.

Police said a 44-year-old woman will be charged with fraud and forging documents. They will also recommend charges of animal cruelty.