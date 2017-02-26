

CTV Montreal





Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 69-year-old woman who went missing from her family’s Cote-Des-Neiges home on Feb. 25.

Leila Tatari was last seen on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and did not have her wallet, identification or money on her. She stands 5’6 tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown-grey hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black winter coat, a black and beige scarf, black pants and black shoes.

Tatari is Persian and was visiting family in Montreal. She has been in Montreal for five months and is unfamiliar with the city. Her family said she can get lost easily. She does not speak English or French.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local police department or can make an anonymous call to Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.